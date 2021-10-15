Here's the Foundation That Increased Its Sales by 269% Thanks to TikTok

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you're reading this, you know just how influential TikTok can be on beauty purchases. A decades-old Clinique lipstick couldn't stay in stock following its TikTok exposure. We all bought the Caudalie Instant Detox mask after scrolling through TikTok. The platform is so influential that its trendsetters even inspired Isle of Paradise to create a new tanning product.

One of the most recent TikTok makeup sensations is the CoverGirl Clear Fresh Skin Milk Foundation. After influencers Brianna LaPaglia and Mikayla Nogueira posted about the product on TikTok, sales increased by 269%, per Business Insider. And I know what you're thinking, but no, that's not a typo. Sales really increased by 269%, according to Wall Street analysts.

Brianna admitted to her followers, "I don't want to share it because I don't want it to sell out. It's so good." She explained it took her more than seven years to find the perfect foundation and that she previously used a $90 product instead. In contrast, this one ranges in price from $9-$13, depending on where you shop.

After seeing Brianna's video, Mikayla tried out the foundation, admitting that she wondered if it's the "worst foundation on the market." However, once she applied it, she said, "I think it did a fabulous job of covering up my redness and evening out the skin tone." Mikayla elaborated, "It's very pretty. I love this kind of look, very skin-like. This makes me feel really young and youthful." After she was done with her makeup, Mikayla declared, "I feel so f*cking pretty that it's not even funny. I don't feel pretty very often. Oh my gosh...This is f*cking bomb."

No wonder the foundation sold out at Amazon and Ulta. However, it's back in stock at Amazon, Ulta, and Target, so now is your chance to try out this top-trending foundation to see what the hype is all about.