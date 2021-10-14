Meet the Hot San Francisco Giants Coach Winning Over Fans During the MLB Playoffs

Watch : Meet Morgan Stewart: CEO of Morgan Stewart Sport

Take us out to the ball game, take us out to the attractive crowd.

It's the most wonderful time of the year for baseball fans as playoff season is officially on. While the Houston Astros, Boston Red Sox and Atlanta Braves have already won their first round of games, there is still one series left up for grabs.

On Thursday, Oct. 14, the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers will face off in Game 5 of the NLDS with the winner moving on to the next round of playoffs.

Before we share too many baseball details, there is one note about tonight's game that may intrigue fans of any level. Keep your eyes on the screen for Giants coach Gabe Kapler who has made quite the impression on viewers.

Sure, he has the respect of his players. And yes, it's more than impressive that he was an outfielder for various teams before becoming a coach. But judging from TikTok and social media, fans are most impressed with his swag on and off the baseball field.