People's Choice Awards

Tell us your favourites
Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Meet the Hot San Francisco Giants Coach Winning Over Fans During the MLB Playoffs

As the San Francisco Giants take on the Los Angeles Dodgers, Coach Gabe Kapler has quickly grabbed the attention of baseball fans with his swag from the dugout.

By Mike Vulpo Oct 14, 2021 9:42 PMTags
SportsCelebritiesBaseball
Watch: Meet Morgan Stewart: CEO of Morgan Stewart Sport

Take us out to the ball game, take us out to the attractive crowd.

It's the most wonderful time of the year for baseball fans as playoff season is officially on. While the Houston Astros, Boston Red Sox and Atlanta Braves have already won their first round of games, there is still one series left up for grabs.

On Thursday, Oct. 14, the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers will face off in Game 5 of the NLDS with the winner moving on to the next round of playoffs. 

Before we share too many baseball details, there is one note about tonight's game that may intrigue fans of any level. Keep your eyes on the screen for Giants coach Gabe Kapler who has made quite the impression on viewers.

Sure, he has the respect of his players. And yes, it's more than impressive that he was an outfielder for various teams before becoming a coach. But judging from TikTok and social media, fans are most impressed with his swag on and off the baseball field.  

photos
Celeb Los Angeles Dodgers Fans

So who exactly is this coach heating up the MLB playoffs? We did some research and pulled all of the stats that matter. Keep scrolling to learn more about Coach Gabe. 

Rob Tringali/Getty Images
Giants Leader

In November 2019, the San Francisco Giants hired Gabe Kapler as their 37th manager, succeeding the retiring Bruce Bochy. In the 2021 regular season, the Giants won more games than any other major league team. 

Drew Hallowell/Getty Images
Life Before San Francisco

In October 2017, Gabe was hired by the Philadelphia Phillies and became the team's manager. Before that, he was known as a solid outfielder for various teams including the Boston Red Sox and Texas Rangers. 

Instagram
Health & Fitness Guru

Back in 2019 when Gabe was manager of the Philadelphia Phillies, players couldn't help but poke fun at their coach's psychique. "When he looks better than half your team, also with a shirt off, it makes you want to work hard too," outfielder Bryce Harper joked to reporters. "He's a great manager and I look forward to learning from him." 

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
Do-Gooder

As the founder of the Pipeline for Change Foundation, Gabe created a non-profit organization to provide resources and remove obstacles for BIPOC, women, non-binary people and members of the LGBTQ+ community to participate in all aspects of collegiate and professional sports.

Instagram
Kap Lifestyle

Throughout his career, Gabe has emphasized the importance of training outdoors and clean eating. To that end, he took to sharing information in 2013 and started a health and well-being blog at Kaplifestyle.com.

Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images
Family Man

While his relationship status remains unclear, Gabe is the proud dad to two sons who are both in college. In fact, his youngest son Dane Kapler is reportedly a running back at the University of British Columbia.

Instagram
Fitness Stud

While his Kap Lifestyle Instagram page hasn't been active since 2016, curious fans can spot plenty of photos featuring Gabe breaking a sweat and showing off his 6-pack abs. According to his website, Gabe enjoys cooking and lifestyle training in his free time. 

Instagram
Animal Lover

Attention ladies: Gabe has a soft spot for dogs. Back in July, the Giants coach raised awareness about rescuing dogs in the community. "I recently had the chance to visit a special place," he wrote on Instagram. "Thanks @ilovefamilydog for showing me around!" 

Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images
Music Man

According to Kap Lifestyle's website, Gabe also has a passion for music, naming Miles Davis, John Lee Hooker and Ali Farka Toure among his favorite artists.

Trending Stories

1

Watch Billie Eilish Confront Jimmy Kimmel for Making Her Look "Stupid"

2

See Tim McGraw Jump Offstage to Confront Hecklers During Concert

3

Every Detail From the New Brittany Murphy Doc That Left Us Captivated

Watch the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants Thursday night at 6:07 p.m. PST on TBS.

Trending Stories

1

Watch Billie Eilish Confront Jimmy Kimmel for Making Her Look "Stupid"

2

See Tim McGraw Jump Offstage to Confront Hecklers During Concert

3

Every Detail From the New Brittany Murphy Doc That Left Us Captivated

4
Exclusive

Hear Matt James' Surprising Reaction to His DWTS Elimination

5

Shameless' Emma Kenney Says She Had "Bad Days" With Emmy Rossum

Latest News

Meet the San Francisco Giants Coach Winning Over Fans During Playoffs

Exclusive

Which Halloween Kills Star Had a "Crush" on Kyle Richards?

Zelda Williams Asks Fans to Stop Sending Viral Impression of Dad Robin

Stacey Dash Recalls Taking 18 to 20 Pills a Day Amid Addiction Battle

What Rachael Kirkconnell Thought About Matt James' DWTS Exit

Exclusive

How Lisa Vanderpump Helped James Kennedy Propose to Raquel Leviss

Exclusive

Luann de Lesseps Has Drama With This Housewife on Girls Trip