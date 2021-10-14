Find Out Which Halloween Kills Star Had a "Crush" on Kyle Richards

Is Halloween the most romantic holiday of the year?
For the Halloween Kills cast, love is certainly in the air—including some childhood crush confessions! It turns out that '80s icon Anthony Michael Hall hilariously revealed that he's been in awe of co-stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Kyle Richards since the franchise's first film premiered in 1978.
"I remember Kyle," Hall joked during E! News' Daily Pop on Thursday, Oct. 14. "I had a crush on her and Jamie Lee when I was little. I remember watching Kyle when I was a kid in Disney movies. She was a great lady to work with. She had a real gung-ho attitude."
Meanwhile, Richards returned to the root of her fears from the "terrifying" Halloween set. "This is why I have anxiety!" The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star quipped.
And even Curtis had a few unexpected surprises for Kills, stepping back into the iconic final girl role of Laurie Strode.
"Laurie is a wounded warrior and therefore she can't fight for herself because she's hurt," Curtis summed up.
Curtis continued, "She has to turn to her daughter [played by Judy Greer] and granddaughter to fight for her, which was not what her plan was."
Watch the full interview above to hear why the Strode ladies "don't f––k around"!
Halloween Kills premieres Friday, Oct. 15 in theaters and will be available to stream on Peacock.
