How Lisa Vanderpump Helped James Kennedy Perfect His Proposal to Raquel Leviss

James Kennedy popped the question to his longtime girlfriend Raquel Leviss on this week's episode of Vanderpump Rules, and while fans were finally able to get a behind-the-scenes look at the Coachella-themed proposal the couple first revealed on social media back in May, it turns out there was one major moment the cameras didn't catch.
As James exclusively revealed on E! News Daily Pop on Thursday, Oct. 14, he actually sought guidance from VPR boss and mentor Lisa Vanderpump ahead of time.
"She's always given me advice," James explained to E!'s Justin Sylvester and Daily Pop guest host Karamo. "We actually had dinner over at Villa Rosa and she actually made me get down on one knee in front of her and try this out."
According to James, Lisa's initial reaction was, "Hm, not bad!"
"So I took the things she liked and I was like, 'Alright, I'm gonna perfect this for the moment,'" he added.
Whatever James did, it seemed to work in his favor. On Daily Pop, Raquel described the proposal as "beyond anything I could've ever imagined."
The couple is now busy planning the wedding, and while they haven't yet ironed out all the details, they imagine they'll say "I do" some time in summer 2023.
So will any of James and Raquel's former Vanderpump Rules co-stars be in attendance?
"Most likely not, I'm going to say," Raquel revealed, referring specifically to those not currently on the show. "I didn't get that close to anybody that was on the previous cast. And I want to keep it all positive and like only good energy, especially at our wedding. We only get one wedding in life, so we're just going to keep it to our closest friends."
Hear what else James and Raquel had to say about their impending nuptials, along with sobriety, friendship with Lala Kent and more in the above Daily Pop clip.
Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
