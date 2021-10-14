How Lisa Vanderpump Helped James Kennedy Perfect His Proposal to Raquel Leviss

Watch : James Kennedy & Raquel Leviss Won't Invite Old Cast to Wedding

Lisa's lessons.

James Kennedy popped the question to his longtime girlfriend Raquel Leviss on this week's episode of Vanderpump Rules, and while fans were finally able to get a behind-the-scenes look at the Coachella-themed proposal the couple first revealed on social media back in May, it turns out there was one major moment the cameras didn't catch.

As James exclusively revealed on E! News Daily Pop on Thursday, Oct. 14, he actually sought guidance from VPR boss and mentor Lisa Vanderpump ahead of time.

"She's always given me advice," James explained to E!'s Justin Sylvester and Daily Pop guest host Karamo. "We actually had dinner over at Villa Rosa and she actually made me get down on one knee in front of her and try this out."

According to James, Lisa's initial reaction was, "Hm, not bad!"

"So I took the things she liked and I was like, 'Alright, I'm gonna perfect this for the moment,'" he added.