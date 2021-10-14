Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Address Rumors About "Salty" DWTS Exit

Despite speculation that Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess waltzed out of the ballroom on a bad note, the couple say they had to quickstep for a completely different reason.
The two, who were the latest pair to exit season 30 of Dancing With the Stars in a double elimination on Tuesday, October 12, (along with The Bachelor's Matt James), took to social media the following day to set the record straight about their exit, since they were notably absent from post-show interviews.
"I just wanted to clear something up real quick because I think this is said in a couple of press releases," Sharna said in her Oct. 13 Instagram Story. "We didn't leave before press started, we did wait a good 30 minutes on the Zoom link greenroom waiting for everyone to do press. But nothing came through to us, apparently there was a big mix-up with the Zoom links last night. And then we had to go to the people that were getting us out of our wigs and [makeup].… There were people waiting for us to do that."
Brian, who has been dating the ballroom pro for almost a year now, added, "So we weren't, like, salty and wanting to f--king storm out of there." Echoing her partner's sentiment, Sharna continued, "No one is salty. Everyone in the competition is absolutely amazing and we are deeply grateful for our time on it."
"Thank you so much, everybody, that, like, supported us and voted for us and was there for us," Brian added. "It was really a great experience for us, not just with the people we met, but with the fans that supported us and just getting to dance with each other."
And although their experience was short-lived, Sharna wants viewers to know that the process was possibly her sweetest run on DWTS yet. As she put it, "It's all love and it is all good and we did not skip out on press. We've been talking about trying to do a live [on Instagram] maybe later in the week, so we can do a little recap for you guys on our experience, and maybe take some of your questions if you want us to…For now, we're just going to enjoy each other today and enjoy not having anything to do rather than that."
For the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, although fans would think the star wanted to participate in the show naturally after spending time with Sharna, it took a while for him to warm up to the idea.
"We actually talked early on when we were dating about this not happening," Brian exclusively shared with E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes in early September. "We used to laugh and joke about this never happening. When it came around this season, and we sort of talked about it, it just seemed like, 'Why not?' It is a chance to do something that entertains a lot of people that watch it. It's something that a lot of people have been wanting me to do for years."