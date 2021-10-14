People's Choice Awards

Tell us your favourites
10 Abercrombie & Fitch Deals Under $50 You Don't Want to Miss

The retailer is making a comeback in the most stylish and affordable way.

By Emily Spain Oct 14, 2021 6:39 PM
Who else remembers wanting everything from Abercrombie & Fitch back in the early 2000s? Well, you're about to want everything from the retailer once again sans the moose shirts. 

If it's been a minute since you last thought to check out the selection at Abercrombie & Fitch, we highly suggest heading over to their website because they have so many amazing, on-trend and affordable styles. We're talking knit midi skirts and long sleeve ruched tops for $39, sweater vests for $45 and tons of deals on TikTok famous denim.

Below, we rounded up the wardrobe basics you need for fall and beyond— all under $50!

Today's Best Sales & Deals: Anthropologie, Bed Bath & Beyond, Madewell & More

Long-Sleeve Ribbed Tie-Front Top

Take part in the midriff flossing trend without breaking the bank!

$30
Abercrombie & Fitch

Vegan Leather Pull-On Shorts

It may be fall, but there will be some days when jeans aren't necessary. Cue these elevated vegan leather shorts featuring an elastic waistband for ultimate comfort.

$59
$30
Abercrombie & Fitch

Luxe Terry Vest

Layer this sweater vest with a long or short sleeve tank for an effortlessly chic look.

$45
Abercrombie & Fitch

Seamless Rib Fabric Scoopneck Bodysuit

Available in six everyday hues, you're gonna want to pick up this bodysuit in every color. It's uber-comfy and flattering, too!

$45
Abercrombie & Fitch

Wrap Ribbed Midi Skirt

Available in black, light tan and a blue-ish grey hue, this midi skirt can be styled so many ways.

$65
$39
Abercrombie & Fitch

High Rise Super Skinny Jeans

Available in sizes 23-37, these skinny jeans will have you looking snatched and feeling confident.

$78
$47
Abercrombie & Fitch

The A&F Collab: Style Not Size Notch-Neck Mini Sweater Dress

Forgive us for going over our $50 limit, but this $52 dress is a must-have for building out your fall wardrobe.

$69
$52
Abercrombie & Fitch

Long-Sleeve Ruched Polo Top

Perfect for work or brunch with friends! We suggest pairing this ruched top with some leather pants and strappy sandals.

$39
Abercrombie & Fitch

Ribbed Kick Flare Sweater Pants

Sweater weather is here, so grab these cozy flare pants and a PSL ASAP!

$69
$48
Abercrombie & Fitch

Faux Suede Squareneck Top

Add some texture to your fit with this faux suede top.

$45
Abercrombie & Fitch

Ready for more affordable finds? Check out these deals on fall denim trends.

