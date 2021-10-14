People's Choice Awards

Kate Walsh Reveals Why Grey's Anatomy Fans Will Be "Surprised" By Her Return

By Samantha Bergeson Oct 14, 2021 6:00 PM
Watch: Kate Walsh Returns to "Grey's Anatomy" & Addresses BTS Rumors

Returning to home to her favorite hospital! 

Grey's Anatomy fan favorite Kate Walsh is back as Dr. Addison Montgomery for season 18, and her highly-anticipated return is a true homecoming of sorts. But, no one is quite as excited as Walsh to see Dr. Montgomery on-screen again.

"Fans are going to be stoked," Walsh exclusively gushed during E! News' Daily Pop on Thursday, Oct. 14. "It's like going back home, going back to a job that you started 18 years ago. Who really does that?" 

Plus, Walsh felt right at home back beside Grey's Anatomy lead Ellen Pompeo

"There's some great professional and personal things that transpire between Addison and Meredith [Pompeo], which I think the fans will be very excited by, satisfied by and surprised by, as well," Walsh continued.

Pompeo previously told Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester on Oct. 11 that she has a "special bond" with Walsh, and Walsh's return even led to some tears on set. 

Grey's Anatomy's Most Shocking Moments

Meanwhile, Walsh recalled crying more of laughter! 

Mathew Imaging/FilmMagic

"She's funny," Walsh admitted of her co-star Pompeo. "She's actually sneaky-funny too. She's got a little comical Lucille Ball in her, and so we do make each other laugh." 

And, Walsh confirmed her experience behind-the-scenes with the original cast was full of plenty more belly laughs.

"One of my favorite things when [PatrickDempsey was there and everybody, it's such long hours, it's so intense," Walsh noted. "You're doing these scenes about life and death and all this very serious stuff, and so when the cameras aren't rolling, you're able to make each other laugh and things get really absurd." 

The Private Practice alum concluded, "I've had an incredible experience on this show. It's never been anything about amazing for me, and I'm incredibly grateful for it. It made me a better actor and a better human and I had nothing but an amazing and incredible experience." 

Watch the full interview above! 

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC. 

