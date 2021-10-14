People's Choice Awards

See Jennifer Love Hewitt and Newborn Baby Pose for Adorable “Fall Vibes” Photo

A little over a month after welcoming her third baby, Jennifer Love Hewitt gave fans a sweet little update on how the mom-and-son duo are enjoying the fall season.

After enjoying a "hot bump summer," Jennifer Love Hewitt is embracing a cool mom fall.
 
Just weeks after welcoming her third child, Aidan, with husband Brian Hallisay, the 9-1-1 star took to Instagram Stories to display her and her newborn's sweater-weather ready wardrobe. Captioning the cute Oct. 13 pic, "Fall vibes," the actress sported a green beanie with a red-and-navy-blue flannel shirt. As for her little one, Aidan wore an orange beanie, complete with a pumpkin-and-leaf printed outfit.
 
The sweet snap would be one of the first glimpses Jennifer has shown fans of her newborn since his arrival in early September. Earlier this year, the actress opened up to People about her third pregnancy being a "beautiful, surprising gift" to her and her husband of almost eight years. The two lovebirds are also parents to Autumn, 7, and Atticus, 6.
 
"We had always been open to a third, but definitely didn't think in the crazy year that the entire world was having that it would necessarily be this moment," the 42-year-old actress said. "I feel like we've been able to so far raise two really special kids who will be great role models."

2021 Celebrity Babies

"This has been such a pleasant, beautiful, surprising gift in this time," she added, "to be able to get to do all that again with another little human."

And although her pregnancy may have taken the couple by surprise, there was one person in the family that seemed to know they would soon become a party of five: Jennifer's son, Atticus.

"One night, my kids and I were laying in bed watching TV, and a Clearblue commercial came on television. My son out of nowhere was like, 'Hey Mommy, you should order one of those in case there's a baby in your belly,'" she recalled. "I was like, 'How rude! I just ate a big dinner. What is he talking about?' It stuck with me, and they've been asking off and on for a year or so for a sibling. We weren't closed off to the idea, it just wasn't something that we were actively thinking about."

And although the actress noted that she "loved the experience" of being pregnant again, a family of five sounds just perfect to the star. "I don't think I could do another one," she told the outlet. "I think five is a great number."

