See Jennifer Love Hewitt and Newborn Baby Pose for Adorable “Fall Vibes” Photo

And although her pregnancy may have taken the couple by surprise, there was one person in the family that seemed to know they would soon become a party of five: Jennifer's son, Atticus.

"One night, my kids and I were laying in bed watching TV, and a Clearblue commercial came on television. My son out of nowhere was like, 'Hey Mommy, you should order one of those in case there's a baby in your belly,'" she recalled. "I was like, 'How rude! I just ate a big dinner. What is he talking about?' It stuck with me, and they've been asking off and on for a year or so for a sibling. We weren't closed off to the idea, it just wasn't something that we were actively thinking about."