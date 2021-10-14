All The Most Pitch Perfect Moments in Adam DeVine's Relationship With Chloe Bridges

Ah, aca-love!

Pitch Perfect actor Adam DeVine and actress Chloe Bridges recently married in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico after six years of dating. His Workaholic co-stars Erik Griffin, Blake Anderson and Anders Holm attended the wedding, which took place two years after the couple got engaged.

"Were we crazy for trying to plan a wedding during a global pandemic?? Probably, yeah, cause many, many things went wrong including but not limited to us both getting breakthrough covid," Bridges, 29, recently wrote on Instagram. "But we gave it our best shot and it's almost here and it seems like it's actually going to pan out!!"

DeVine, 37, and the former Disney Channel star met on a plane on their way to shoot the 2015 movie The Final Girls. ""I knew that I liked him," Bridges told Us Weekly in 2020, "and we just seemed kind of incapable of staying apart from each other."