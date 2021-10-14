The Real Reason Penn Badgley Hasn't Watched the Gossip Girl Reboot

Hey, Upper East Siders! It looks like Lonely Boy hasn't gotten around to watching the Gossip Girl reboot.

Penn Badgley explained why he hasn't tuned into the HBO Max series during a recent interview with InStyle. "With a one-year-old and a 12-year-old and dogs and work, my wife and I," the 34-year-old actor shared, "we've still not finished Ted Lasso."

Badgley wed singer Domino Kirke in 2017. They welcomed their first child together in 2020. Kirke also has a son from her previous relationship with musician Morgan O'Kane.

For the past three years, Badgley has been busy playing bibliophile serial killer Joe Goldberg in Netflix's You. But to some, he'll always be Dan Humphrey from the original Gossip Girl. The star portrayed the Brooklyn-based writer—who had an on-again, off-again romance with Blake Lively's character Serena van der Woodsen—from 2007 to 2012, shocking fans in the finale by revealing he was the one behind the anonymous blogging site all along.