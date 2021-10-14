Tristan Thompson Praises "Motivational" Khloe Kardashian: "So Proud of Your Hard Work"

While they might be over as a couple, that hasn't stopped Tristan Thompson from cheering on Khloe Kardashian from afar.
Following the debut of Khloe's new Health cover for the November issue, the reality star was showered with praise over her fit physique. Among the admirers online were none other than the Sacramento Kings player.
"Wow!! You are so motivational Koko!" he commented on her Instagram post highlighting the cover. "So proud of your hard work and dedication to your healthcare and fitness."
"Abs of steel!! he quipped. "BRB I need to do some sit ups."
He was joined by some of Khloe's famous friends, including Vanessa Bryant, who left a series of fire emojis in a comment, and her mom Kris Jenner. "Wow Khloe!!!!!!!! You are so beautiful and amazing inside and out and show all of us how to be empowered, inspirational, happy, and peaceful and that laughter is the best medicine," the Kardashian matriarch wrote. "I love you so much!!!!!!."
Tristan's comment in particular did not go unnoticed by fans as some responded with criticism, sick emojis and urged him to "just leave her alone."
After years of a turbulent on-and-off relationship, True Thompson's parents went their separate ways again in June after speculation over his fidelity. "They had been working through the cheating rumors for the last couple of weeks, but Khloe told Tristan he lost all of her trust and the relationship could not be repaired," a source told E! News. "Khloe really tried, but ultimately, felt too betrayed by him. She's done and says she will not go back."
Still, Tristan remains a part of Khloe's life because of their 3-year-old daughter. "Khloe and Tristan are on OK terms. They are cordial and communicate every day about True," a source close to the Good American mogul told E! News in July. "Khloe has completely compartmentalized their relationship and is in a much better place now in regards to the breakup."
As the source put it, "Khloe is not going to shut him out of anything and wants him to be around for the sake of True."