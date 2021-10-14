Tristan Thompson Praises "Motivational" Khloe Kardashian: "So Proud of Your Hard Work"

Watch : Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Through the Years

While they might be over as a couple, that hasn't stopped Tristan Thompson from cheering on Khloe Kardashian from afar.

Following the debut of Khloe's new Health cover for the November issue, the reality star was showered with praise over her fit physique. Among the admirers online were none other than the Sacramento Kings player.

"Wow!! You are so motivational Koko!" he commented on her Instagram post highlighting the cover. "So proud of your hard work and dedication to your healthcare and fitness."

"Abs of steel!! he quipped. "BRB I need to do some sit ups."

He was joined by some of Khloe's famous friends, including Vanessa Bryant, who left a series of fire emojis in a comment, and her mom Kris Jenner. "Wow Khloe!!!!!!!! You are so beautiful and amazing inside and out and show all of us how to be empowered, inspirational, happy, and peaceful and that laughter is the best medicine," the Kardashian matriarch wrote. "I love you so much!!!!!!."