Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner's 17-Month-Old Son Hospitalized With RSV

Watch : "Married at First Sight" Couple Jamie Otis & Doug Hehner Get Real

Never underestimate a mother's intuition.

On Wednesday, Oct. 13, Jamie Otis took to Instagram and revealed that her 17-month-old son Hendrix was hospitalized after she took him to the E.R. with a temperature of 104.7 degrees.

"The doc said, ‘I've never admitted a patient for a fever.' If I'm judged as ‘that mom' who took my kid to the ER over a fever then so be it," the Married at First Sight star wrote on social media. "He's had it for a few days & it's only been increasing. He's also been super lethargic."

While his rising temperature was enough to startle Jamie and her husband Doug Hehner, the reality stars were more shook by the changes in Hendrix's demeanor.

"It was his behavior that scared us more than the temp though. It was so strange," Jamie recalled. "The ER doc said that the night where his eyes were staring off & his behavior scared the bejesus out of us, it was likely the aftermath of a seizure. He thinks it was a febrile seizure. He said kiddos have them often but they usually go undetected."