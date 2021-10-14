R&B Singer Emani 22 Dead at 22

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

R&B artist Emani 22 has passed away at the age of 22, record producer J Maine confirmed to People.

The singer and dancer, whose real name was Emani Johnson, was most known for songs like "Feelings" and "Inside" featuring rapper Trippie Redd.

A cause of death has not yet been revealed, but frequent collaborator J Maine reflected on her life in a statement to People.

"Emani 22 was a wonderful individual that literally brightened up any room she was in," he said. "I worked on music with her, and helped her put together her last project which was 'The Color Red.' The way we worked together was effortless, we just understood each other. It hurts so bad to know that the last time I saw her was the last time I'd ever see her again."

The producer even considered Emani 22 to be "like a little sister," adding, "she will be missed and never forgotten, and I'll always think about the great times we had hanging out."