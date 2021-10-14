Watch Christian Siriano Storm Out of the Project Runway Workroom Over a "Rude" Contestant

This catwalk is getting catty.
In an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's Project Runway season 19 premiere, airing Thursday, Oct. 14 at 9 p.m., mentor Christian Siriano goes toe-to-toe with contestant Bones during a team challenge.
"I'm here to help you," Christian stresses as Bones declines any feedback. "I would love to give you opinions but if you don't need them, there's no problem."
Bones responds, "But we're a team right now. We have to all decide on how we feel."
And his teammate, fellow designer Prajjé feels that Bones shouldn't be speaking for the group. "Bones is extremely rude," Prajjé says in a confessional, "and definitely out of line."
Back in the workroom, Christian counters Bones' points. "I mean, I don't need to be here because there's issues with every single one of these looks," the A-list designer claps back. "So you guys first should work on that before you even not want opinions, because that's insane."
Bones' other team member Aaron seems to agree with Prajjé.
"I think we made a big mistake picking Bones as our leader," Aaron states. "When you pop off like that to Christian, it reflects on all of us because I would have loved to hear what he said, but we spent five minutes on a respect issue."
As Prajjé sums up, "Christian Siriano is the most successful designer to come out of Project Runway. If he wants to give his opinion, you just shut the f––k up, you let him speak."
But, Bones seems to have his mind made up. "I believe in that, but also I want to go home because of my opinions, not because of Christian's," Bones concludes. "At this point, I don't care."
Project Runway returns tonight, Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
