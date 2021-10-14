People's Choice Awards

Usher Praises "Lover & Friend" Jenn Goicoechea in Sweet Tribute After Welcoming Baby

Yeah, man! Just one day after announcing the arrival of their second baby together, Usher is giving another special shoutout to his other half, Jenn Goicoechea, for her birthday.

Watch: Usher Announces Birth of His Daughter

Usher is singing the praises of his longtime love, Jenn Goicoechea.
 
The R&B musician—who announced on Oct. 12 that the couple welcomed their second child together, Sire, in late September—took to Instagram on Oct. 13 to send a little birthday love to the leading lady in his life.
 
"Happy Birthday, my love…couldn't ask for a better partna," he captioned a photo of the two, with Jenn sporting a belly cast at the time. With a slight reference to his 2004 hit with Lil Jon and Ludacris, "Lovers and Friends," he added, "My Lover & Friend…I love U and celebrate U not only on our new arrival but to another year of growth for U and with U. Heart & Soul."

"We were casting your belly with Sire only two days before his arrival in this photo," the singer also noted. "Thank U for him and all your love."

In addition to little Sire, the two are also parents to their 12-month-old daughter, Sovereign.

Usher is also a dad of two sons, Usher V, 13 and Naviyd, 12, from his previous marriage to Tameka Foster.

Earlier this year, Usher gushed when he made a sweet confession about the couple's enthusiasm about welcoming their second baby together. "[I'm] definitely enjoying this little baby boom of ours," the singer said during a July 2021 appearance on Good Morning America. "This new addition to the family has just been exciting."
 
"We can't wait," he added of Sire's arrival. "I'm loving being a girl dad. I'm even changing my colors and wearing pink!"
 
Looks like the days of Usher singing about needing a girl are definitely over.
 

