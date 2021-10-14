Usher Praises "Lover & Friend" Jenn Goicoechea in Sweet Tribute After Welcoming Baby

Watch : Usher Announces Birth of His Daughter

Usher is singing the praises of his longtime love, Jenn Goicoechea.



The R&B musician—who announced on Oct. 12 that the couple welcomed their second child together, Sire, in late September—took to Instagram on Oct. 13 to send a little birthday love to the leading lady in his life.



"Happy Birthday, my love…couldn't ask for a better partna," he captioned a photo of the two, with Jenn sporting a belly cast at the time. With a slight reference to his 2004 hit with Lil Jon and Ludacris, "Lovers and Friends," he added, "My Lover & Friend…I love U and celebrate U not only on our new arrival but to another year of growth for U and with U. Heart & Soul."

"We were casting your belly with Sire only two days before his arrival in this photo," the singer also noted. "Thank U for him and all your love."

In addition to little Sire, the two are also parents to their 12-month-old daughter, Sovereign.