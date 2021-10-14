Laverne Cox to Be Honored at Girl Up #GirlHero Awards Celebrating Advocates for Equality

Laverne Cox is getting the recognition she deserves.
The trans rights activist and Emmy-nominated actress will be recognized for being a champion of inclusive storytelling during the annual Girl Up's #GirlHero Awards, the organization announced on Oct. 14. Cox, alongside other industry leaders and the Girl Up's Community of youth activists, are set to virtually attend the awards ceremony, co-hosted by Babysitter's Club actress Malia Baker, on Thursday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. ET.
Per a press statement, the #GirlHero Awards are "an extension of International Day of the Girl" meant to "highlight the collective impact of women and girls as a force for positive change."
The official release continued, "The 2021 #GirlHero Awards honorees will pair up to share their stories and the actionable ways we all can start, build and sustain our own movements for change during a series of inspiring one-on-one conversations."
Cox, the new host of E!'s live red carpet coverage, has used her platform as a four-time Emmy nominee and style icon to advocate for equality.
"We have a long way to go in terms of really being fully inclusive of everyone," Cox explained on The Kelly Clarkson Show in June 2020. "Politicians don't always give me hope, but the people give me hope."
And for many, Cox is that hope.
"The Fourth Annual Girl Up #GirlHero Awards isn't a celebration of the leaders of the past or of the future, because the leaders we need are already here mobilizing their communities and making monumental strides in creating a more just and equitable world," Girl Up's Executive Director Melissa Kilby said in a statement.
"They are the environmentalists who are marching for climate justice, the entrepreneurs who are starting education nonprofits, feminists fighting for women's access to health care, the storytellers who are amplifying underrepresented voices and the activists who are breaking down the systemic barriers to equality."
The internationally broadcasted #GirlHero Awards has previously recognized show-runner Shonda Rhimes, #MeToo movement founder Tarana Burke and civil rights leader Dolores Huerta, as well as actresses like Cara Delevingne and Kate Hudson.
Co-chairs of this year's event include Nigel Barker, LaVerne Council, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Estelle McGechie, Karen Miller, Sheila Peluso, Cathie Reid, Shaun Robinson, Tracy Shaffer and Gauthami Vemula-Queijo. Bachelor Nation's Tayshia Adams is slated to host the star-studded red carpet coverage via digital campaign.
Founded by the United Nations Foundation in 2010, Girl Up works across a global community of partners to achieve gender equality worldwide. Girl Up is a global leadership development initiative, positioning girls to be leaders in the movement for gender equality.
With resources in six languages and 4,500 Girl Up Clubs in more than 125 countries, the organization has trained 97,000 girls of all backgrounds to create tangible change for girls everywhere through leadership training and STEM initiatives.
For more information on Girl Up, visit here.