Laverne Cox to Be Honored at Girl Up #GirlHero Awards Celebrating Advocates for Equality

Laverne Cox is getting the recognition she deserves.

The trans rights activist and Emmy-nominated actress will be recognized for being a champion of inclusive storytelling during the annual Girl Up's #GirlHero Awards, the organization announced on Oct. 14. Cox, alongside other industry leaders and the Girl Up's Community of youth activists, are set to virtually attend the awards ceremony, co-hosted by Babysitter's Club actress Malia Baker, on Thursday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. ET.

Per a press statement, the #GirlHero Awards are "an extension of International Day of the Girl" meant to "highlight the collective impact of women and girls as a force for positive change."

The official release continued, "The 2021 #GirlHero Awards honorees will pair up to share their stories and the actionable ways we all can start, build and sustain our own movements for change during a series of inspiring one-on-one conversations."

Cox, the new host of E!'s live red carpet coverage, has used her platform as a four-time Emmy nominee and style icon to advocate for equality.