Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Dad Seal

And the award for best-dressed father-daughter duo goes to...

On Wednesday, Oct. 13, it was Seal and Leni Klum, the daughter he raised with ex-wife Heidi Klum. In a rare joint public appearance, the two posed on the red carpet at a Los Angeles screening of Netflix's The Harder They Fall, which will be released on Oct. 22.

Leni, 17, sported a glamorous black Dolce & Gabbana dress embellished by a trim of Swarovski crystals. As for the "Kiss From a Rose" singer, Seal coordinated with the teenage model in a black besuited look.

While it's not often fans see Seal and Leni in front of the cameras together, Heidi's oldest daughter has been in the public spotlight a lot more as of late in the midst of her budding modeling career. In December 2020, she appeared on the cover of Vogue Germany for the first time with her supermodel mom. She later opened Berlin Fashion Week, marking her fashion week debut.