Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Dad Seal

Dare we compare them to a kiss from the rose on the gray? Check out Heidi Klum's ex-husband Seal and her model daughter's rare joint red carpet appearance.

And the award for best-dressed father-daughter duo goes to...

On Wednesday, Oct. 13, it was Seal and Leni Klum, the daughter he raised with ex-wife Heidi Klum. In a rare joint public appearance, the two posed on the red carpet at a Los Angeles screening of Netflix's The Harder They Fall, which will be released on Oct. 22. 

Leni, 17, sported a glamorous black Dolce & Gabbana dress embellished by a trim of Swarovski crystals. As for the "Kiss From a Rose" singer, Seal coordinated with the teenage model in a black besuited look. 

While it's not often fans see Seal and Leni in front of the cameras together, Heidi's oldest daughter has been in the public spotlight a lot more as of late in the midst of her budding modeling career. In December 2020, she appeared on the cover of Vogue Germany for the first time with her supermodel mom. She later opened Berlin Fashion Week, marking her fashion week debut. 

As Heidi recalled on E!'s Daily Pop in March, Leni had been "begging me for years" to start her own modeling career. "Her being 16, almost 17, I said, 'fine,'" the Project Runway alum said. "She opened Berlin Fashion Week." And with more than 1 million Instagram followers, it's clear Leni is steadily making a name for herself beyond being Heidi's daughter. 

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Leni has been in the spotlight since Heidi gave birth to her in May 2004, shortly after she and Leni's father Flavio Briatore broke up. A year later, Heidi wed Seal, who went on to adopt Leni. However, after welcoming three more children together, he and the Making the Cut co-host separated in 2012. Klum has since married rocker Tom Kaulitz

"I know that being my daughter is not always easy," Heidi wrote to Leni in a December 2020 Instagram post, translated from German to English. "You never had the opportunity to grow up 'normally.' But what is normal? Growing up with three different daddies probably isn't either."

