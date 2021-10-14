Is Khloe Kardashian Ready for Baby No. 2? She Says…

Watch : Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Crashes Bikini Shoot

Khloe Kardashian is truly ready for another little one.

The Good American founder and mom to 3-year-old True Thompson recently confirmed that she would love for her daughter to have a sibling—when the timing is right. The topic came up on Oct. 13 while Khloe was gushing over True on Twitter. "How is my baby getting so grown on me?" she asked. And when one fan responded, "Time for another," Khloe wrote back, "Hehehe. I want her to have a sibling. If it's God's plan."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has opened up about wanting to expand her family in the past after giving birth to her and Tristan Thompson's daughter True in April 2018. Two years later, in an April 2020 episode of the reality series, Khloe debated freezing her eggs during a conversation with best friend, Malika Haqq.

"You had a lot of siblings," she told Khloe. "You just have to really ask yourself, is this something that I want to secure because I want to make sure and know for sure that True will never have to experience being alone [or] not having the support system that you've survived off of?"