Is Khloe Kardashian Ready for Baby No. 2? She Says…

Khloe Kardashian is truly ready for another little one.
The Good American founder and mom to 3-year-old True Thompson recently confirmed that she would love for her daughter to have a sibling—when the timing is right. The topic came up on Oct. 13 while Khloe was gushing over True on Twitter. "How is my baby getting so grown on me?" she asked. And when one fan responded, "Time for another," Khloe wrote back, "Hehehe. I want her to have a sibling. If it's God's plan."
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has opened up about wanting to expand her family in the past after giving birth to her and Tristan Thompson's daughter True in April 2018. Two years later, in an April 2020 episode of the reality series, Khloe debated freezing her eggs during a conversation with best friend, Malika Haqq.
"You had a lot of siblings," she told Khloe. "You just have to really ask yourself, is this something that I want to secure because I want to make sure and know for sure that True will never have to experience being alone [or] not having the support system that you've survived off of?"
Later in the episode, Khloe told mom Kris Jenner, "I decided that I am going to freeze my eggs—just one to get you off my back—but because there's no downside to it, so why not?"
Earlier this year, in a segment of The Ellen Show's digital series, "Lady Parts," the 37-year-old reality TV star shared that in addition to freezing her eggs, she's "done IVF about three different times."
"I had about 12 or 14 eggs—I can't really remember—and I defrosted them all to mix with sperm," she said at the time. "None of them survived." Khloe also revealed she discovered her "eggs aren't strong enough to be frozen." As she put it, "They should be mixed immediately with sperm to make embryos. So, I actually have made embryos."
Referring to the pandemic becoming another circumstance, Khloe continued, "And then, you know, with COVID, finding this whole fertility process, if you do need assistance in fertility, it's much more challenging during COVID. They say, 'If you wanna make God laugh, tell him your plans.' So, the one time I'm actually really trying to plan, God is saying, 'Uh uh, you can't make your plans like this.'"
As for her motivation for seeing True with another sibling, Khloe cited her large, close-knit family as one touching reason.
"My plan was to have kids closer in age," she added. "But now with COVID and everything, my plan's been a little delayed. I definitely do want more kids. I have so many brothers and sisters. I think it's such a blessing—especially during these times—to have a family member or people that you can play with and rely on and just have a buddy through life."