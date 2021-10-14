People's Choice Awards

CMT Artists of the Year 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Chris Stapleton, Mickey Guyton and Connie Britton were among those strutting their stuff for CMT's Artists of the Year 2021 event. Check out the night's most memorable fashion choices.

Some of country music's biggest names were in the house for CMT's Artists of the Year 2021 event.

On Wednesday, Oct. 13, industry superstars gathered to honor five standout performers—Chris Stapleton, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini and Luke Combs—with a live ceremony from the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, Tenn. The artists were honored with never-before-seen performances, pairings and special moments.

Additionally, Garth Brooks was on hand to present a special Artist of a Lifetime honor to Randy Travis

Hitting the red carpet for the festivities were a range of notable stars from sound and screen alike, including Mickey Guyton, Nashville alum Connie Britton and rapper Nelly. Additionally, Lady A performers Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley were in the building as well.

"We are honored to recognize these five incredible artists who have entertained and inspired millions through their music this past year," CMT vice president of production Margaret Comeaux said previously in a statement. "We look forward to returning to the Schermerhorn with a live show as we celebrate the accomplishments of Chris, Kane, Kelsea, Gabby and Luke."

Tonight's event followed the 2021 CMT Awards, which were held in June. Among the songs honored that night included Kane's "Worship You" for Male Video of the Year and Gabby's "The Good Ones" for Female Video of the Year. 

Continue scrolling to see the head-turning fashion at CMT's Artists of the Year 2021 ceremony, which aired Oct. 13 at 9 p.m. on CMT. 

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images
Morgane Stapleton and Chris Stapleton
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT/Viacom
Connie Britton
Paul Hebert/Shutterstock
Mickey Guyton
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT/Viacom
Nelly
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images
Gabby Barrett
Paul Hebert/Shutterstock
Lady A's Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images
Boyz II Men's Shawn Stockman and Wanya Morris
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT/Viacom
Kane Brown
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images
Yola
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images
Kevin Olusola

