Nobody's Perfect: Emily Osment Reveals She's Never Seen Hannah Montana

Emily Osment has a confession to make. She knows it might be "terrible," but she's never actually watched that one beloved Disney Channel show, Hannah Montana. Did we mention she starred on it for five years?

Emily, who played Miley (Miley Cyrus') best friend Lilly, revealed on the Chicks in the Office podcast that she still hasn't seen the show.

When asked if she's gone back to watch old episodes, Emily replied, "I can't even tell you whether I've watched it at all—is that terrible?" As the hosts noted, it's more common than you'd think among stars.

Emily explained there was an exception: episode No. 1.

"I remember watching the premiere, because they had a party for us on stage," she recalled. "And I remember that was such an interesting time, because we had no idea what it was going to be, that it was just going to be this sensation that, like, swept the world."