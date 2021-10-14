The Masked Singer Reveals the Celebrity Behind the Cupcake

Love was in the air on the latest installment of The Masked Singer.
On Wednesday, Oct. 13, season six continued with the affection-themed "Date Night" episode. The performances included duo Banana Split doing "Cry Me a River" by Michael Bublé, Cupcake keeping it funky with "Finesse" by Bruno Mars, Queen of Hearts getting sultry thanks to "La Vie en Rose" by Édith Piaf, Mallard bringing the energy back up with "My House" by Flo Rida and Caterpillar belting out "If I Were a Boy" by Beyoncé.
After singing, each mystery star took part in a round of speed dating, which involved rapidly answering questions about love from panelists Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong.
As seen previously in E! News' exclusive first look from the episode, Cupcake got the panelists' scratching their heads when she shared that her romantic advice to her younger self would be, "Date, don't marry." She also revealed she would connect with host Nick Cannon because they're both "double trouble," suggesting something involving twins.
Ultimately, tonight was Cupcake's expiration date, and her identity was revealed to be Ruth Pointer from the legendary group The Pointer Sisters. Impressively, Nicole was the only judge to correctly guess Cupcake's identity.
The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.