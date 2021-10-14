Letitia Wright Speaks Out on Claim She Shared Anti-Vax Views on Black Panther 2 Set

Watch : Letitia Wright Says She's Being "Cancelled" Over Vaccine Remarks

Letitia Wright would like to set the record straight about her views on the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Black Panther actress addressed a recent report by The Hollywood Reporter, in which the magazine's source alleged she "espoused [antagonistic] views about the COVID-19 vaccines on the Atlanta production" of the upcoming sequel.

The report also stated, "The British actress quietly parted ways with her entire U.S. team of representatives in the wake of a backlash over posting a controversial anti-vaccine video in December."

The video she retweeted in December featured YouTube's On the Table host Tomi Arayomi, who questioned the efficacy of vaccines, particularly the coronavirus vaccines. Wright captioned the clip with a prayer emoji, seemingly endorsing Arayomi's statements.

However, Wright denied speaking about her beliefs on the Black Panther set. "I honestly assert that this was completely untrue," she wrote on Instagram. "Anyone who knows me or has worked with me, knows that I work incredibly hard at my craft & my main focus is always to do work that's impactful and inspiring. That has been & will continue to be my only focus."