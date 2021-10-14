Why Jonah Hill Doesn't Want Fans to "Comment" On His Body

Jonah Hill has a message for his Instagram followers.
The Wolf of Wall Street actor is known for sharing fun and lighthearted content on social media. However, he switched things up on Wednesday, Oct. 13 to remind his fans that words have power. More specifically, the 37-year-old star took to Instagram to ask if people could stop pointing out his appearance—no matter if their intention is to be positive.
"I know you mean well but I kindly ask that you not comment on my body [red heart emoji] good or bad," the Superbad actor shared. "I want to politely let you know its not helpful and doesn't feel good. Much respect."
Many praised the Oscar nominee in the comments section, including a couple of A-listers.
Saturday Night Live's Aidy Bryant seemed to agree with Jonah's message, responding with a checkmark emoji, while SZA responded, "Absolutely Love you. Thank you!!"
One follower replied, "So much respect for you writing this Jonah. Nobody has any right to comment on your body, it is sacred to you and let's focus on your absolutely incredible acting and projects that you are doing constantly."
"I cannot believe you even need to say this still," another user wrote, with someone else adding, "This is good advice for everyone!"
Jonah, who has been a champion for body positivity, previously posted a similar message on Instagram. Back in February, the Don't Look Up star explained that comments about his appearance used to make him feel self-conscious.
At the time, he called out a tabloid for publishing a shirtless photo of himself during a beach day in California.
"I don't think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s even in front of family and friends," he wrote. "Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren't exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers. So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can't phase me anymore is dope."
As he put it, "I'm 37 and finally love and accept myself."