This Morning Show Scene With Jennifer Aniston & Mindy Kaling Couldn't Be More Awkward

Watch : "The Morning Show" Sneak Peek: Audra Pops By

It appears that Audra (Mindy Kaling) doesn't mind being the bearer of bad news, especially when it involves Alex (Jennifer Aniston).

In this exclusive clip from the Oct. 15 episode of The Morning Show, rival morning news anchor Audra pops by Alex's office to reveal that she'll be interviewing Maggie Brener (Marcia Gay Harden) during the latter's book tour. "Maggie Brener's book is coming out next month," Audra says with a gleeful smile, "and her press agent wants her first stop in her book tour to be at YDA."

Understandably, this isn't great news for Alex, as the book will likely have some detrimental things to say about her. Trying to keep her composure, Alex responds with, "It makes sense. And?"

In a surprise turn, Audra reveals she's stopping by to get Alex's blessing to do the interview. "I want to make sure that you're ok with it," she adds. "Because, Alex, if you're not, I'm not gonna do it."