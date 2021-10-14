People's Choice Awards

Howie Mandel Speaks Out After Suffering Apparent Medical Incident at Starbucks

America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel was rushed to the hospitalized after a medical incident occurred outside a neighborhood Starbucks, TMZ reported.

Howie Mandel is addressing fans after suffering a medical incident following his morning coffee run.

On Wednesday, Oct. 13, the star took to Twitter to update his supporters on his health. According to TMZ, the America's Got Talent judge was rushed to a local hospital earlier that day after a scary visit to the Starbucks in Woodland Hills, Calif. 

"I am home and doing better," Howie wrote. "I was (dehydrated or had low blood sugar). I appreciate the great doctors and nurses that took such good care of me. Thank you to everyone who reached out but I am doing ok!"

Photos obtained by TMZ show the 65-year-old comedian receiving care from the Los Angeles City Fire Department.

The outlet reported that Howie was with his wife and friends getting a drink when he suddenly passed out and fell over. Based on photos, he was able to sit up by the time first responders arrived to access his health. E! News has reached out to Howie's team for comment and has not heard back.

Earlier this week, Howie posted a TikTok from an undisclosed hospital where he had undergone a colonoscopy and endoscopy. The comedian appeared to be in good spirits as he captioned the post "#Hospital #recovery" and shared a story about his experience.

"The patient in the next bed recognized my voice and tried to audition for AGT as he was waking up," he wrote.

After season 16 of America's Got Talent wrapped filming in September, Howie has been enjoying more free time by making memories with his family and podcasting. But he's also been plagued with some ongoing mental health issues. 

While many know the TV personality from his time judging acts or delivering laughs onstage, Howie has also been open about his struggles with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder and anxiety. 

In a candid interview with People in June, Howie said he's "living in a nightmare" when discussing his daily struggles with mental health.

"I try to anchor myself," he told the publication. "I have a beautiful family and I love what I do. But at the same time, I can fall into a dark depression I can't get out of."

Howie added, "My coping skill is finding the funny. If I'm not laughing, then I'm crying. And I still haven't been that open about how dark and ugly it really gets."

As for why he chooses to speak out, Howie said his life's mission is to remove the stigma. "This is my reality," he shared. "I know there's going to be darkness again—and I cherish every moment of light." 

