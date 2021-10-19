How Madison Prewett Mastered the Art of Living Your Best Life After The Bachelor

Watch : Madi Prewett Reveals Why She Joined "The Bachelor" in New Book

Madison Prewett isn't your typical contestant from The Bachelor.

Before agreeing to participate in season 24 of ABC's reality show with lead Peter Weber in 2020, the Alabama resident recently graduated from seminary school and was hoping to become a pastor's wife.

"That was what I had envisioned for my life," Madison exclusively shared with E! News. "And so, going on the show didn't really align with the plans or the purposes and really just the box that I had put my life in and myself in and the box other people had put me in."

While there was hesitation and even criticism from some of the people around her, Madison put her faith in God and agreed to sign up for the show. Spoiler alert: She made quite the impression.