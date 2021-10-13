Shameless' Emma Kenney Says She Had "Bad Days" on Set With Co-Star Emmy Rossum

Watch : Emmy Rossum Says Goodbye to "Shameless"

Emma Kenney is not holding back in a recent interview with Call Her Daddy.

The Shameless star shared plenty of interesting stories from her days on the series, recalling how she stole toilet paper from trailers and had her first on-camera kiss. But it's her experience working with Emmy Rossum that caught the attention of listeners.

According to Emma, the Phantom of the Opera actress who played her sister was like an actual sister—"in good and bad ways."

"I was obviously a lot younger," she explained. "There were times when she would try to be a good influence and then there were times where she would be blatantly giving me bad...not the best advice."

Emma didn't go into detail about what the actress, who is 13 years her senior, told her, simply saying, "Maybe she was struggling with her own inner problems and taking it out on other people."