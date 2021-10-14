Here's Why Terry Bradshaw Is Selling Slime on the Side of the Road on The Bradshaw Bunch

Slimy sales.

Tonight's all-new episode of The Bradshaw Bunch was serious business, with Terry Bradshaw and his daughter Rachel exploring two very unique entrepreneurial ideas: slime and hot yoga, respectively.

To be fair, Terry was just half of the creative team behind what was ultimately named "Slime Balls Inc." The real visionary was Zurie, his 8-year-old granddaughter!

"You and I in business together, we'll form an LLC," the former NFL player told Zurie while she was hard at work adding glitter to a fresh batch of slime. "You'll be running it, so you'll be the CEO. Money will come pouring in and life will be good! We're gonna get rich because you're smart and you have a passion for this."

Cue Zurie pretending to poop her slime out.

Not to worry, though—she proved she has what it takes to be a successful business owner when she and Terry took to the streets.