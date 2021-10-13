Penn Badgley Shares Rare Glimpse Into His "Joyful" Experience as a Father

Watch : "You" Season 3 Trailer Shows Penn Badgley's New Obsession

Penn Badgley wants You to know that he's loving every minute of fatherhood.

Last fall, the 34-year-old actor and his wife, Domino Kirke, had announced that they welcomed their first child together, a baby boy. Domino is also a mom to son Cassius Riley, 12, with ex Morgan O'Kane.

Although the couple is notorious for keeping their personal lives out of the spotlight, the You star shared a rare glimpse into his new role as a dad during an interview on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

When asked how Penn and his wife of four years have navigated parenthood amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, he admitted, "I mean, it was, it was a lot."

"I think the great bounty that we got out of it is...I have a stepson who's 12 and his experience was, in a sense, different. 'Cause they're so social at that age," the Gossip Girl alum explained. "But our baby, he's chilling. He's only been with us. He loves it."