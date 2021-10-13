How Tyler Posey's Transition to Music Is Helping Him Open Up About His Past Addiction

Tyler Posey is about to be everywhere.
The 29-year-old actor most known for his role on MTV's Teen Wolf—which Paramount+ recently announced is getting the movie treatment—is trying his hand at writing and directing, continuing to act in both TV shows and films, leading the voice cast of Netflix's Fast & Furious Spy Racers and just released his debut EP.
He's undoubtedly busy, but as Posey explained during E!'s Ones to Watch series in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, his goal is simple: "I'm just going to keep doing what I love, which is being creative in any way possible, and try to somehow help make the world a safer place."
Lately, Posey's channeled most of his creativity into his music—something that he's wanted to venture into for a long time.
"The transition into music was always on my mind," he exclusively shared. "I was always doing both. It just wasn't advertised that much."
Eventually, Posey scored a gig at Warped Tour and subsequently signed with music label Big Noise. The COVID-19 pandemic halted any chance of touring, but he's still been able to enjoy the beginnings of an entirely new career, along with the release of his first-ever EP, Drugs, which he described as "basically a life and death story of addiction and how I got sober."
"Past Life" chronicles a particularly troubling period of Posey's life.
"There's mentions of me being a kid in the business and me feeling isolated and not connected to anything, so in order to get connected I'd turn to substances," he told E! News, adding that the track also explores "depression" among other themes. "But then there's a happy ending at the end of it. I've been through some really serious stuff my entire life, and I just try to approach things with not a very serious attitude. Only when it's necessary!"
Eventually, Posey plans to release an EP that mixes mariachi and punk music.
"It just sounds really interesting!" he said, explaining that mariachi music was always playing in his house growing up and it'd be a fun way to give a nod to his Mexican heritage.
"[My family] really embraced the culture, but at the same time, I grew up in Santa Clarita, which is predominately white," Posey recalled. "There's definitely a lot of Latinos in Santa Clarita...but growing up, I wasn't really exposed to that in my home town. So there was definitely two sides of me; There was the Mexican side and the white side."
Thankfully, it "wasn't hard" for Posey to find his place, and now, he's proud to bring Latino representation wherever he can. Recently, he was even reminded of how important doing so is.
"I was at Universal Studios and we were eating, and this waiter comes up to me, and at the very end, he's like, 'Hey man, so, like, I wanted to bite my tongue, but what you did on Teen Wolf, being a Latino lead, really, really, really inspired me. And I looked up to you so much, that if you could do it and represent our culture, that I maybe could too,'" Posey recalled. "And it was one of those stereotypical moments that you hear [about], people inspiring people like them to do what we do...and it really stuck with me."
In the future, Posey "wants to keep representing," but also give back by starting a foundation or charity.
"I just want people to feel safe to be themselves and safe to come to a place for help," he said. "I definitely want to be a person that does tangible things in improving the world."
