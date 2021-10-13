Watch Megan Fox Hilariously Try to Censor Machine Gun Kelly During a Couple's Quiz

Watch : Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Prove Their Love Is Bulletproof

Some things are not meant to be shared.

Megan Fox reminded Machine Gun Kelly of this while they took British GQ's couple quiz.

For the game, the actress and the artist, who recently covered British GQ Style's autumn/winter issue, took turns answering questions about each other. However, they remained tight-lipped on some of the responses. After Megan asked MGK about her favorite way to decompress, for instance, the "Bloody Valentine" star replied with a question of his own.

"Do you want to tell them what the doctor said?" Machine Gun Kelly asked before Megan insisted, "We cannot say that on camera."

And just when it looked like the musician was going to spill the beans, the footage cut out.

"You are insane," the Transformers actress told her boyfriend. "We cannot say that on camera. That's your favorite way for me to decompress after a stressful day. What's my favorite way to decompress after a stressful day?"