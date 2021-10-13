Angelina Jolie Spends More Time With Ex Johnny Lee Miller Over Dinner

Watch : Angelina Jolie Feared for Her Family's Safety After Split From Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller are proof that exes can be friends.

It's been more than two decades since the Hackers co-stars divorced, but based on a recent visit to a Beverly Hills restaurant together, their bond is as strong as ever.

Paparazzi spotted the actress, who was wearing an all-black ensemble, getting into the passenger seat of Jonny's car on Monday, Oct. 11. The duo kept their masks on as Jonny pulled away from the restaurant.

And though Angelina and Jonny have been spotted spending time together in recent months, a source tells E! News they "are just friends."

The Maleficent actress visited with Jonny at his Brooklyn apartment in June. At the time, E! News reported that Angelina was accompanied by 12-year-old Knox, who is friends with Jonny's son, Buster. The insider said that Angelina and Jonny have been good friends for years.