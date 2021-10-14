Why This Is the "Best Project Runway Season" Ever

It's sew good to be back.

Project Runway judge Elaine Welteroth and mentor Christian Siriano exclusively explained why season 19 has the most talented crop of designers yet...that is, at least since A-list designer Siriano won season four!

"I really think this is the best Project Runway season that we've had since Christian's," Welteroth gushed to E! News ahead of tonight's premiere on Bravo. "I just think that this crop of designers are among the most talented we've ever seen on this show, and there was something really special about the energy of coming together and seeing people do what they love after a year like the one we had. I think everyone came in with a spirit of gratitude and a hunger to win like we've never seen before."

From "fabulous" guest judges like Gigi Hadid to Billy Porter, this year's contestants proved to be some of the most divisive yet.

"We were really battling it out because I think we all felt so invested," Welteroth added. "With all the heartwarming, inspirational stuff, there's equal amounts of drama and Christian can tell you all about that, because he was at the center of most of it."