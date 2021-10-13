11 Unexpected Target Home Finds Under $100

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Happy Hump Day!
If this week has felt like a month, we're with you. But, thankfully, there's nothing a little shopping at Target can't solve.
Today, we went on Target's site to order one thing, but stumbled upon their great home offerings and now our cart is filled to the brim with all sorts of finds. From mid-century modern armchairs to fall-approved bedding essentials and functional décor, we rounded up just a few of our favorite Target home finds that we think you'll like, too.
Keep scrolling to check out our picks!
Dome Collection Accent Lamp Gold - Project 62™
Only $20 for this chic lamp? Count us in.
Appenine Linen Stacking Pouf - Opalhouse™ designed with Jungalow™
Add a pop of color with this stacked pouf! You can separate the cushions for extra seating during movie night.
18x18 Mila Embroidered Medallion Throw Pillow Blue - Laura Ashley
This pillow looks way more expensive than $32! Use it to upgrade your couchscape or bed.
Wood & Steel Accent Table Black - Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia
Whether you need a place to set your coffee (or glass of wine) or a place to set that new lamp, this accent table will make a chic addition to any room.
Matte Velvet Solid Quilt - Threshold™
Give your bed a seasonal makeover by throwing this cozy velvet quilt into the mix.
Davis Saddle Seat Stool - International Concepts
If you are in need of new barstools, don't wait too long to take advantage of this deal!
Flash Furniture Alonza Series Plastic Chair with Arms and Wooden Legs
For our fellow mid-century modern design fanatics, this chair is a steal! Plus, it comes in a few versatile hues in case green isn't your thing.
mDesign Metal Free Standing Towel Bar Storage Ladder, 4 Levels
No more towels on the floor thanks to this free standing towel bar. You can use it indoors or outdoors, too.
Chunky Double Knit Handmade Throw Blanket
What can we say; chunky knit blankets are necessary during fall and winter! These will definitely come in handy for chilly days spent indoors. Plus, they make great gifts!
Best Choice Products Wooden Mid-Century Modern Coffee Accent Table Furniture w/ Open Storage Shelf
We are obsessed with this coffee table! It's affordable, sleek and functional.
Montego 5-Shelf Bookcase - Flora Home
Upgrade your home office or living room with this beautiful five-shelf bookcase. Fill it with your favorite reads or festive holiday décor.
