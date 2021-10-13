People's Choice Awards

Tell us your favourites
Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

11 Unexpected Target Home Finds Under $100

Have the vision, but not the budget? Target has you covered.

By Emily Spain Oct 13, 2021 8:26 PMTags
Life/StyleHomeShoppingShop With E!Shop Home
E-Comm: Target Home Finds Under $100 E! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Happy Hump Day!

If this week has felt like a month, we're with you. But, thankfully, there's nothing a little shopping at Target can't solve. 

Today, we went on Target's site to order one thing, but stumbled upon their great home offerings and now our cart is filled to the brim with all sorts of finds. From mid-century modern armchairs to fall-approved bedding essentials and functional décor, we rounded up just a few of our favorite Target home finds that we think you'll like, too.

Keep scrolling to check out our picks!

read
Deck Your Halls With Joanna Gaines' Hearth & Hand Holiday Drop

Dome Collection Accent Lamp Gold - Project 62™

Only $20 for this chic lamp? Count us in.

$20
Target

Appenine Linen Stacking Pouf - Opalhouse™ designed with Jungalow™

Add a pop of color with this stacked pouf! You can separate the cushions for extra seating during movie night.

$80
Target

Trending Stories

1

See Tim McGraw Jump Offstage to Confront Hecklers During Concert

2

Britney Spears Takes Subtle Jab at Sister Jamie Lynn's New Memoir

3

90 Day Fiancé's Michael Jessen and Juliana Custodio Break Up

18x18 Mila Embroidered Medallion Throw Pillow Blue - Laura Ashley

This pillow looks way more expensive than $32! Use it to upgrade your couchscape or bed.

$40
$32
Target

Wood & Steel Accent Table Black - Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia

Whether you need a place to set your coffee (or glass of wine) or a place to set that new lamp, this accent table will make a chic addition to any room.

$80
Target

Matte Velvet Solid Quilt - Threshold™

Give your bed a seasonal makeover by throwing this cozy velvet quilt into the mix.

$59
Target

Davis Saddle Seat Stool - International Concepts

If you are in need of new barstools, don't wait too long to take advantage of this deal!

$75
$68
Target

Flash Furniture Alonza Series Plastic Chair with Arms and Wooden Legs

For our fellow mid-century modern design fanatics, this chair is a steal! Plus, it comes in a few versatile hues in case green isn't your thing.

$73
Target

mDesign Metal Free Standing Towel Bar Storage Ladder, 4 Levels

No more towels on the floor thanks to this free standing towel bar. You can use it indoors or outdoors, too.

$40
Target

Chunky Double Knit Handmade Throw Blanket

What can we say; chunky knit blankets are necessary during fall and winter! These will definitely come in handy for chilly days spent indoors. Plus, they make great gifts!

$85
$77
Target

Best Choice Products Wooden Mid-Century Modern Coffee Accent Table Furniture w/ Open Storage Shelf

We are obsessed with this coffee table! It's affordable, sleek and functional.

$90
Target

Montego 5-Shelf Bookcase - Flora Home

Upgrade your home office or living room with this beautiful five-shelf bookcase. Fill it with your favorite reads or festive holiday décor.

$97
Target

Ready for more home must-haves? Check out JoJo Fletcher's affordable Amazon home finds?

Trending Stories

1

See Tim McGraw Jump Offstage to Confront Hecklers During Concert

2

Britney Spears Takes Subtle Jab at Sister Jamie Lynn's New Memoir

3

Matt James' GF Trolls Him for Cleanliness Just Before DWTS Exit

4

See Which Two Pairs Went Home on DWTS' Disney Week

5

How Adele's New Album 30 Helped Rebuild Her Heart After Divorce

Latest News

Kenyan Olympian Agnes Tirop Dead at 25 Following Alleged Stabbing

Exclusive

How Tyler Posey's New Music Is Helping Him Open Up on His Sobriety

Watch Megan Fox Try to Censor Machine Gun Kelly During a Couple's Quiz

11 Unexpected Target Home Finds Under $100

Exclusive

Why Penn Badgley Is the "Perfect Actor to Play a Serial Killer"

The Future of You Revealed Ahead of Season 3

Exclusive

Adam Lambert, Meghan Trainor & Ester Dean Reveal Their Karaoke Picks