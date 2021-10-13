Mystery Solved: This Is the Ultimate Murder, She Wrote Gift Guide

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Murder She Wrote is an iconic show that will just never get old. The best way to enjoy it is just to re-watch those classic episodes. However, that's not the only way to showcase your fandom. We found so many cute bags, shirts, mugs, jewelry, and more items to pay homage to our favorite fictional mystery novelist from Cabot Cove, Maine. Keep on scrolling to see some of our favorite finds inspired by Angela Lansbury's onscreen counterpart Jessica Fletcher.
Murder She Tote Bag
This bag is adorable and it's just the ultimate play on words. Plus, who couldn't use an extra tote bag? This is functional and a great conversation starter.
Murder, She Wrote Blanket /Sherpa Blanket
Get cozy for your next Murder, She Wrote marathon session with this super soft blanket. It has photos and quotes from the series on one side and plush sherpa on the other.
Jessica Fletcher Canvas Pouch
This Jessica Fletcher-adorned canvas pouch is perfect for makeup, pens, your phone, and other small essentials.
Murder, She Wrote Mystery Charm Bracelet
This bracelet is a fashionable tribute to your favorite fictional mystery novelist. The charms include a picture of Jessica along with photos of Sheriff Tupper and Seth Hazlitt, a chalk outline, a Murder, She Wrote book, handcuffs, Jessica's signature trench coat, a magnifying glass, and Jessica's typewriter. It's available in purple, red, and green.
Christmas She Wrote Funny T Shirt
Yes, there's even Christmas-themed Murder, She Wrote merch. This shirt is perfect for your next holiday, bar crawl, or even for just hanging out with the family.
Murder, She Wrote Socks
These socks with Jessica Fletcher holding a magnifying glass are just too cute to pass up.
Murder, She Wrote Hardcover Journal
This just what you need to take notes in class, at work, or just for your everyday reminders.
PopArt Jessica Fletcher iPhone Case
An Andy Warhol/Jessica Fletcher hybrid was not a combination we were expecting, but we are so here for this phone case.
Murder She Wrote Wrapping Paper
There is no better way to present your Murder, She Wrote-themed gift than with this wrapping paper. Why not just go all out with your fandom?
I'd Rather Be Watching Murder, She Wrote Shirt
Same, though. This shirt says it all, doesn't it?
