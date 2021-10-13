Hear Matt James' Surprising Reaction to His Dancing With the Stars Elimination

Watch : Matt James REACTS to Early "DWTS" Elimination

The Dancing With the Stars cast is weighing in on last night's dramatic double elimination.

As fans of the ABC series were shocked to learn, the judges wrapped up DWTS' two-part Disney-themed week by sending Matt James and partner Lindsay Arnold, along with Brian Austin Green and girlfriend Sharna Burgess, home from the competition.

In an exclusive conversation with E! News' Daily Pop on Wednesday, Oct. 13, Matt himself expressed that, at the end of the day, he can't be too upset.

"Nothing ever really catches me off guard anymore," the Bachelor alum told Daily Pop host Justin Sylvester. "Someone's gotta go home every week, so I'm hoping that Kenya [Moore] and Brandon [Armstrong] freakin' ride out, you know?"

DWTS host Tyra Banks, on the other hand, was quite surprised to see Matt get the boot. "There's such a Bachelor following, I thought Matt would be here a lot longer," she said.