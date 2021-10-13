Will Insecure's Issa & Molly Get a Happily Ever After? Yvonne Orji Weighs In

Watch : Yvonne Orji Addresses "Insecure" Movie Rumors

A bittersweet goodbye.

Insecure is gearing up for its fifth and final season, and while everyone is sad to see the beloved HBO series go, we're grateful we get to spend a little more time with our favorite pair of BFFs, Issa (Issa Rae) and Molly (Yvonne Orji).

Stopping by E! News' Nightly Pop on Tuesday, Oct. 12, Yvonne wasn't able to reveal where Issa and Molly's recently rocky relationship currently stands, but she did speculate about where she'd personally like them to end up, and whether that's with or without their former beaus.

For host Nina Parker, she's rooting for "without."

"I'm kind of over Lawrence, I'm gonna be honest," the NP co-host said, referring to Issa's on-again, off-again love interest played by Jay Ellis. "I think Issa needs to leave him alone."

Yvonne joked that Nina must be projecting, because "what did Lawrence do to you?" but as Nina explained, she simply thinks "a man comes in second to Molly and Issa's friendship."