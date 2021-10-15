How Eva Longoria Is Making Sure Son Santi Understands His Mexican Heritage

Watch : Eva Longoria & Gloria Estefan Explain Lack of Latino Representation

How's this for a sweet kiss-and-tell?

Before Eva Longoria dives into the work that comes from juggling a full slate of acting gigs, producing jobs, philanthropic and other business ventures, before she tucks into her pan dulce and cup of café con leche or begins making the flour tortillas 3-year-old son Santiago loves so much, she seals her mornings with un beso.

"We have a La Virgen," she said of the statue of Mexico's patron saint, La Virgen de Guadalupe, that maintains a place of pride in the Los Angeles-area home she shares with husband of five years José Bastón and their son. And each day they walk through the same important routine.

"Santi wakes up and runs and he prays with us and he kisses La Virgen every morning," Longoria detailed in an exclusive interview with E! News. "If I forget, he'll tell me, 'Oh, you didn't—you didn't kiss her!'"