Amal Clooney’s Yellow-Plaid Look Is Serving Major Jackie Kennedy Vibes

Watch : Amal Clooney Makes Stylish Appearance at the U.N.

On her resume, it says Amal Clooney, but in her closet, it reads Jackie Kennedy.

While the red carpet is not her typical workplace—Amal is an acclaimed human rights attorney, after all—it's rare for George Clooney's other half to get it wrong in the fashion department. From the glamorous gowns she sports to accompany her Oscar-winning husband at events to the power suits she's spotted in on the way to work, the 43-year-old mom of two has emerged as an unexpected style star during her recent years in the Hollywood spotlight.

Even sans couture, Amal's outfits scream effortless elegance and polish. The latest example? The yellow plaid coat she sported while out for a meeting in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

The star's look—which also featured an off-white shift dress, nude heels and a Roger Vivier Pilgrim de Jour bag—was a classically streamlined silhouette with a pop of color that drew comparisons to Jackie Kennedy's signature aesthetic.