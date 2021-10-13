Even Meghan Trainor Gets Starstruck By Her A-List Mommy "Crew"

Instagram

"I said that last night to my husband [Daryl Sabara], I was like, 'Well, when we have the triplets...' And he's like, 'Triplets?!'" Meghan recalled. "I want as many as I can get in there, you know? 2-in-1 sounds great. I don't want like six pregnancies, I want six kids some type of way. My husband is a twin too, so I'm like, it must be somewhere in us."

But, right now Meghan is part of a different trio: E!'s Clash of the Cover Bands judges' table alongside Adam Lambert and Ester Dean.

"We're judging on vocal impressions, physical embodiment and overall performance, if you liked it or not," Meghan noted. "There's a lot of stuff we're looking at, but after the first round, we really want them to win."

Watch the full interview to hear the kind of "star quality" Adam judges on and find out why host Stephen "tWitch" Boss is looking for his own kids' approval!

Clash of the Cover Bands premieres tonight at 9:30 p.m. on E!.