Even Meghan Trainor Gets Starstruck By Her A-List Mommy "Crew"

By Samantha Bergeson Oct 13, 2021 5:54 PM
Did the ultimate girl group just form in a baby music class? 

Clash of the Cover Bands judge Meghan Trainor gushed over the fellow musical mommies that helped her enter motherhood after giving birth to her first child, son Riley, in February.

"Hillary Duff is an amazing mom and she reached out when I was pregnant and was like, 'You're part of the crew now. Anything you need, I'm here for you,'" Meghan exclusively revealed during E! News' Daily Pop on Wednesday, Oct. 13. "She was like, 'If I did a music class, would you want to come?' And I was like, 'Yep, sounds amazing.'"

Of course, it wasn't just any mommy-and-me music class. "I didn't know it would sort of be like, coolest people there," the "All About That Bass" singer joked. "I was like, 'Ahh, Mandy Moore is there!' But I acted really cool and we had a great time."

Such a great time, in fact, that Meghan is already planning for her second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth (!) children.

"I said that last night to my husband [Daryl Sabara], I was like, 'Well, when we have the triplets...' And he's like, 'Triplets?!'" Meghan recalled. "I want as many as I can get in there, you know? 2-in-1 sounds great. I don't want like six pregnancies, I want six kids some type of way. My husband is a twin too, so I'm like, it must be somewhere in us." 

But, right now Meghan is part of a different trio: E!'s Clash of the Cover Bands judges' table alongside Adam Lambert and Ester Dean.

"We're judging on vocal impressions, physical embodiment and overall performance, if you liked it or not," Meghan noted. "There's a lot of stuff we're looking at, but after the first round, we really want them to win." 

Watch the full interview to hear the kind of "star quality" Adam judges on and find out why host Stephen "tWitch" Boss is looking for his own kids' approval

Clash of the Cover Bands premieres tonight at 9:30 p.m. on E!.

