The Masked Singer Sneak Peek: Cupcake Teases Her Identity With a Speed Round of Questions

Is Cupcake ready to drop her foil and reveal who she really is? It seems that way in this exclusive sneak peek from The Masked Singer's Oct. 13 episode.
As the new scene teases, Cupcake drops hints about her identity during a "Speed Dating" bit with panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. During this one-on-one time with the costumed contestant, the panelists are able to ask Cupcake their most burning questions—although some are more revealing than others.
For instance, McCarthy asks Cupcake, "What is the most used app on your phone?"
At first, this doesn't seem like a super helpful question, but the lack of "TikTok" and "Instagram" in Cupcake's answer has us deducing that she is not a Gen Z influencer. For the record, Cupcake says her most used app is Whole Foods'.
Jeong stays with the dating theme by asking the competitor, "Do you believe in love at first sight?"
With little time to spare, Cupcake offers up a simple "sometimes." Perhaps a divorcée is beneath the cupcake costume?
We feel pretty confident in this theory after Scherzinger asks Cupcake to give her younger self some dating advice, which is: "Date, don't marry."
This definitely sweetens the mystery!
Before Thicke can ask his question, the buzzer sounds and Cupcake is left to announce which panelist she connects with the most.
Yet, instead of picking a panelist, Cupcake says she connects with host Nick Cannon, as they both have "double trouble." For what that means, check out Cannon's theory in the exclusive clip above.
The sneak peek helps shed light on the mysterious participant, as we have only a handful of clues about the Cupcake heading into the Oct. 13 episode. Here's what we know so far: She says it's been a while since she's been solo, she has a loved one in poor health and food makes her feel better.
