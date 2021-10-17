Where Do One of Us Is Lying & IKWYDLS Rank Among Our Favorite YA Thrillers?

Watch : Feddie Prinze Jr. Reflects on "I Know What You Did Last Summer"

And we thought our high school experience was scary.

From murder mysteries to teen noirs, this Halloween is the perfect time to revisit our adolescence thanks to the premieres of two new book adaptations: Peacock's One of Us Is Lying and Amazon Prime Video's I Know What You Did Last Summer. (Think Big Little Lies: The Early Years.)

One of Us Is Lying premiered on the NBCUniversal streaming platform Oct. 7, and its cast exclusively broke down the differences between the bloody Breakfast Club-inspired series and its murder mystery-book roots, based on Karen M. McManus' 2017 best-selling novel of the same name.

"Essentially, the characters and a lot of the favorite moments in the book are still in the show, which I'm really excited about and I can't wait for people to see," Marianly Tejada, who plays brainy teen Bronwyn, exclusively told E! News. "I don't want to spoil anything, but I think there are good changes."