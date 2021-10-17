Where Do One of Us Is Lying & IKWYDLS Rank Among Our Favorite YA Thrillers?

And we thought our high school experience was scary.
From murder mysteries to teen noirs, this Halloween is the perfect time to revisit our adolescence thanks to the premieres of two new book adaptations: Peacock's One of Us Is Lying and Amazon Prime Video's I Know What You Did Last Summer. (Think Big Little Lies: The Early Years.)
One of Us Is Lying premiered on the NBCUniversal streaming platform Oct. 7, and its cast exclusively broke down the differences between the bloody Breakfast Club-inspired series and its murder mystery-book roots, based on Karen M. McManus' 2017 best-selling novel of the same name.
"Essentially, the characters and a lot of the favorite moments in the book are still in the show, which I'm really excited about and I can't wait for people to see," Marianly Tejada, who plays brainy teen Bronwyn, exclusively told E! News. "I don't want to spoil anything, but I think there are good changes."
Lying answers what happens when five high schoolers walk into detention and only four make it out alive. The main suspects besides Bronwyn include Nate (Cooper van Grootel), who is the "criminal," Addy (Annalisa Cochrane), who is the "princess" and Cooper (Chibuikem Uche), who is the "jock."
Meanwhile, the '90s resurgence continues with the highly anticipated I Know What You Did Last Summer TV adaptation, now streaming. And yes, it's also based on a novel: Lois Duncan's 1973 YA thriller on which the 1997 film of the same name was also based.
One year after fatal car accident on graduation night, a group of teenagers who helped cover up the crime are stalked by a killer. The new series stars Madison Iseman, Bill Heck, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck and Brooke Bloom.
So, with two new teen crime series to binge, let's revisit some of our oldies but goodies to see whodunnit. Most important, how do the two new series rank among the classics? Decide for yourself!
