Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Rep Addresses Lilibet Christening Rumors

Baby Lilibet's christening is already causing a stir online—and it hasn't even happened yet.
Four months after the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter, speculation has arisen over how and where the baby girl will be christened. Unlike when Lilbet's brother Archie was christened in July 2019, Harry and Meghan are no longer U.K. residents and have instead made a home together in California since 2020.
While some reports have sowed doubt over whether Lilibet will follow in her sibling's footsteps and be christened in the Church of England, a spokesperson for the couple has dismissed any claims, citing the fact that the event is not even set yet.
"Plans for the baby's christening have not been finalized," the spokesperson told E! News, "and as such, any assumptions about what will or will not take place are mere speculation."
On July 6, 2019, Archie was christened in the private chapel at Windsor Castle. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son," read an Instagram statement. "They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment."
The service was officiated by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, who also officiated the parents' vows during their wedding in 2018. Two months before their nuptials, Welby also baptized Meghan and confirmed her into the Church of England.
While baby Lili does not have a royal title right now, she still has a place in the British royal family's line of succession. Currently, the newborn is eight in line to the throne, behind her grandfather, Prince Charles, uncle Prince William, cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, her father Prince Harry and brother Archie.