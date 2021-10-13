People's Choice Awards

John Travolta Honors Late Wife Kelly Preston on Her Birthday: "We Miss and Love You Very Much"

Kelly Preston died in July 2020 following a two-year battle with breast cancer. On Oct. 13, what would have been her 59th birthday, John Travolta took to Instagram to pay tribute to his late wife.

The 67-year-old actor took to Instagram on Oct. 13 and shared a throwback photo of the actress smiling and waving at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, where she was promoting their movie Gotti.

"Happy Birthday Kelly," he captioned the picture. "We miss and love you very much."

This isn't the first time Travolta has paid tribute to Preston on her birthday since her passing. Last year, he marked the occasion by sharing two side-by-side photos: one of the couple on their wedding day and one of his parents at their nuptials.

"Happy Birthday hon!" he wrote at the time. "I found this photo of my mom and dad‘s wedding. It was nice to see ours alongside theirs. All my love, John."

Preston died in July 2020 following a two-year battle with breast cancer. She was 57 years old.

During her lifetime, Preston starred in many films, including Jerry Maguire, For Love of the Game and What a Girl Wants. She and Travolta, who wed in 1991, also worked on several movies together. In addition to Gotti, they acted alongside each other in Battlefield Earth, The Experts and Old Dogs.

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP/Getty Images

Together, the stars welcomed three children: Jett, Ella and Benjamin. Jett died in 2009 after suffering a seizure during a family trip to Grand Bahama Island. He was 16 years old.

During an interview on Kevin Hart's Hart to Hart, Travolta recalled a conversation he'd had with Benjamin about life and death.

"Once he said, 'You know, because mom passed away, I'm afraid you're going to,'" Travolta remembered. "And I said, 'Well, it's a very different thing.' And I went through the differences about my longevity and her limited life. I said, 'But you know, Ben, you always love the truth, and I'm going to tell you the truth about life: Nobody knows when they're going to go or when they're going to stay.' I said, 'Your brother left at 16. Too young. Your mother left at 57, that was too young. But who's to say?' I said, 'I could die tomorrow, you could, anybody can.' I said, 'So, let's look at life that it's part of life. You see, you don't know exactly, you just do your best at trying to live the longest you can."

