John Travolta Honors Late Wife Kelly Preston on Her Birthday: "We Miss and Love You Very Much"

Watch : John Travolta's Sweet Birthday Tribute to Late Wife Kelly Preston

John Travolta is honoring his late wife Kelly Preston on what would have been her 59th birthday.

The 67-year-old actor took to Instagram on Oct. 13 and shared a throwback photo of the actress smiling and waving at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, where she was promoting their movie Gotti.

"Happy Birthday Kelly," he captioned the picture. "We miss and love you very much."

This isn't the first time Travolta has paid tribute to Preston on her birthday since her passing. Last year, he marked the occasion by sharing two side-by-side photos: one of the couple on their wedding day and one of his parents at their nuptials.

"Happy Birthday hon!" he wrote at the time. "I found this photo of my mom and dad‘s wedding. It was nice to see ours alongside theirs. All my love, John."

Preston died in July 2020 following a two-year battle with breast cancer. She was 57 years old.