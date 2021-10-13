People's Choice Awards

Tell us your favourites
Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

William Shatner Makes History as He Launches Into Space With Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin

Famous for playing Captain James T. Kirk on Star Trek, William Shatner made his own trip to space on board Blue Origin's New Shepard. The actor is officially the oldest person to make the trip.

By Samantha Schnurr Oct 13, 2021 3:05 PMTags
William ShatnerCelebritiesJeff Bezos

Captain Kirk has officially visited outer space for real. 

William Shatner, the star behind the beloved Star Trek character, finally made his own voyage to the final frontier on Wednesday, Oct. 13 after being postponed a day as a result of weather conditions. After lifting off near Van Horn, Texas minutes before 11 a.m., Blue Origin's New Shepard accomplished the company's second successful crewed mission to space, carrying Shatner, Planet Labs co-founder Chris Boshuizen, Medidata Solutions co-founder Glen de Vries and Blue Origin's vice president of mission and flight operations Audrey Powers

It was not only a milestone for Shatner, but also a history-making one as the actor is the oldest person to reach space at 90 years old. While it's an undeniably special moment, it doesn't sound like Shatner has any interest in relocating. "The thing I really want to do," he previously told Today, "is come back down." 

photos
Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 Cast Is Ready for Action

In a matter of just over 10 minutes, the crew returned back to Earth in their capsule and Shatner got his wish. 

BLUE ORIGIN/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, this marks the second trip to space for Amazon's Jeff Bezos, who founded Blue Origin more than 20 years ago. He and brother Mark Bezos were on board when New Shepard 4 took its first crewed sub-orbital spaceflight on July 20. They were joined by then-18-year-old Oliver Daemen, now the youngest person to travel to space, and 82-year-old astronaut Wally Funk

Trending Stories

1

See Tim McGraw Jump Offstage to Confront Hecklers During Concert

2

Britney Spears Takes Subtle Jab at Sister Jamie Lynn's New Memoir

3

Matt James' GF Trolls Him for Cleanliness Just Before DWTS Exit

BLUE ORIGIN/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Now, Shatner can officially join them in adding astronaut to his resume. "I've always been consumed with curiosity," he said in a Blue Origin video, "and it's the adventure that I feel so good doing."

Trending Stories

1

See Tim McGraw Jump Offstage to Confront Hecklers During Concert

2

Britney Spears Takes Subtle Jab at Sister Jamie Lynn's New Memoir

3

Matt James' GF Trolls Him for Cleanliness Just Before DWTS Exit

4

See Which Two Pairs Went Home on DWTS' Disney Week

5
Exclusive

Garcelle Faces Off With Dorit & Lisa in RHOBH Reunion Preview

Latest News

Meghan Markle & Harry's Rep Addresses Lilibet Christening Rumors

Nicki Minaj Teases Going "For the Jugular" During RHOP Reunion

How Adele's New Album 30 Helped Rebuild Her Heart After Divorce

John Travolta Honors Late Wife Kelly Preston on Her Birthday

Exclusive

Garcelle Faces Off With Dorit & Lisa in RHOBH Reunion Preview

William Shatner Makes History as He Launches Into Space

Exclusive

Project Runway's Elaine Welteroth Gives a Pregnancy Update